Netflix releases in September 2022 include movies, series and documentaries. Check out what can be seen this Friday, the 2nd: “The Devil in Ohio” (Season 1) and “Incredible Women of Bollywood” (Season 2).

The highlight is the premiere of “Blonde”, with actress Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe. The production was part of the 2022 Official Selection of the Venice Film Festival.

Another attraction is the award-winning Brazilian film “Marighella”, with Seu Jorge, and directed by Wagner Moura, on September 7th.





The list with the productions and the days that enter the Netflix catalog.



02/09

The Devil in Ohio – Season 1

Incredible Women of Bollywood – Season 2

Ivy and Bean

Ivy and Bean Enter the Dance



09/06

Untold: The Regatta of the Century

Bee and the Little Kitten – Season 1

Rodrigo Marques: The Enemy of the Level



09/07

marighella

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer

Chef’s Table: Pizza



09/08

Anthrax: US Under Attack



09/09

Snake Kai – Season 5

end of the road

Narco-Santos



09/12

times of peace

Ada Batista, Scientist – Season 3



09/13

Cyberpunk: Mercenaries

Alice in the Internet World



09/14

The invisible man

Heartbreak High: Where It All Happens – Season 1

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez – Season 1

Broad Peak

The Everest Earthquake

dolittle



09/15

Zombieland: Double Tap

My Two Loves



09/16

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2

Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2

Saint – Season 1

Punishers



09/19

Go, Dog. Go! – Season 3



09/20

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 8



09/21

Only if it’s for love – Season 1

Iron Chef Mexico – Season 1

The Artist of Deception



09/23

Pokemon: The Chronicles of Arceus

The Thai Cave Rescue – Season 1

athena

The Jazz Man

Lou



09/24

Dynasty – Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Ultimate Alchemy



09/26

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 2



09/28

Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 6



blonde

GameStop vs. Wall Street



09/30

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

rainbow

entergalactic