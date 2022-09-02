Netflix releases in September 2022 include movies, series and documentaries. Check out what can be seen this Friday, the 2nd: “The Devil in Ohio” (Season 1) and “Incredible Women of Bollywood” (Season 2).
The highlight is the premiere of “Blonde”, with actress Ana de Armas playing Marilyn Monroe. The production was part of the 2022 Official Selection of the Venice Film Festival.
Another attraction is the award-winning Brazilian film “Marighella”, with Seu Jorge, and directed by Wagner Moura, on September 7th.
The list with the productions and the days that enter the Netflix catalog.
02/09
The Devil in Ohio – Season 1
Incredible Women of Bollywood – Season 2
Ivy and Bean
Ivy and Bean Enter the Dance
09/06
Untold: The Regatta of the Century
Bee and the Little Kitten – Season 1
Rodrigo Marques: The Enemy of the Level
09/07
marighella
Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer
Chef’s Table: Pizza
09/08
Anthrax: US Under Attack
09/09
Snake Kai – Season 5
end of the road
Narco-Santos
09/12
times of peace
Ada Batista, Scientist – Season 3
09/13
Cyberpunk: Mercenaries
Alice in the Internet World
09/14
The invisible man
Heartbreak High: Where It All Happens – Season 1
El Rey, Vicente Fernandez – Season 1
Broad Peak
The Everest Earthquake
dolittle
09/15
Zombieland: Double Tap
My Two Loves
09/16
Drifting Home
Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2
Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2
Saint – Season 1
Punishers
09/19
Go, Dog. Go! – Season 3
09/20
Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 8
09/21
Only if it’s for love – Season 1
Iron Chef Mexico – Season 1
The Artist of Deception
09/23
Pokemon: The Chronicles of Arceus
The Thai Cave Rescue – Season 1
athena
The Jazz Man
Lou
09/24
Dynasty – Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Ultimate Alchemy
09/26
My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 2
09/28
Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 6
blonde
GameStop vs. Wall Street
09/30
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7
rainbow
entergalactic