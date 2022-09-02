Renato makes videoconference with interim and commands from a distance

Renato Gaúcho is not in Porto Alegre yet. The coach’s first day of work on his return to Grêmio will be Monday (5). However, he has already participated in the assembly of the team for today’s duel (2), with Vila Nova-GO, for the 28th round of Serie B.

In the morning, Portaluppi took part in a videoconference with coach César Lopes, from the transition team, who will be in the Arena booth tonight. There, he gave indications of how he expects to see the team.

“He talked to the coaching staff, kept in touch. He will be in today’s game. Not physically, but he will be”, said president Romildo Bolzan Júnior.

Renato also talked to some players by phone in preparation for the game. There are several who were under his command during his last visit to the club. Among the main ‘trusted men’ are Pedro Geromel, Edilson and Diego Souza. Everyone must be a starter against Vila.

Grêmio’s schedule includes two days off after tonight’s game. On Monday, Renato already commands the first activity with an eye on the game against Vasco, on the 11th. The coach arrives accompanied only by assistant Alexandre Mendes.

In addition to Roger and his direct assistants, Paulo Paixão also left Grêmio’s coaching staff.