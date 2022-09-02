Resident caught with drone monkey lost for days in tree in Lagoa Grande







Lagoa Grande de Patos de Minas has gained a different inhabitant in recent days. A monkey unusual for the Patans is lost in a tree in the city’s postcard. A resident was the one who caught the animal at the top of the tree. He used a drone to make images of the monkey that is known as the black-fronted guigó, guigó, sauá or zogue-zogue.

It was businessman Túlio Pereira who recorded the act and sent the images to Patos Hoje this Friday (02). Living near the Lagoon, he said the monkey seems lost in the tree. Túlio informed that the animal has been alone in the place for at least 3 days. The images show the monkey at the top of the tree, in the vicinity of Rua Barão do Rio Branco. It is not known how he got there. However, it is possible that he found food in the tree.

Biologist Saulo Gonçalves Pereira, columnist for Patos Hoje, reported that the animal is a black-fronted guigo. This species is arboreal, with a preference for understory areas and has diurnal habits. One of the most active species of the personatus group, its home range varies from 21 to 49 hectares. Almost half of active time is spent foraging and feeding (47%), while 21% of time is spent resting. Their diet is mostly composed of fruits (46-64%), followed by leaves (5-33%), flowers (11-24%), invertebrates and vertebrates (3-10%).

The female is generally larger in size than the male. The female’s body size is about 35 cm long, with a tail of 49.5 cm, while the male has a body length of 34.5 cm and a tail of 46.5 cm. They weigh, on average, 1.3 kg. They have a black mask that stands out from the rest of their body. Forehead, ears, chin and face are black in color. Chest, throat and sides of the body are light grayish brown, while the feet and hands are black. Its tail is orange or orange-brown in color.

The monkey, better known in the region as sauá (Callicebus nigrifons) occurs in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which means that it is endemic to Brazil. Despite the wide distribution, this species occurs in the most populous region of Brazil, which results in a great threat due to habitat loss, deforestation and fragmentation, making conservation of the species difficult. A population decline of the species has been occurring as a result of eucalyptus monoculture, deforestation, livestock, agriculture, fires and forest fires.