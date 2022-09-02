Revealed future of the series on HBO Max: Understand

Undoubtedly, the DC Comics has always excelled in the quality of its animated series and movies (compared to its rival, Marvel). In this sense, the series of what is considered one of its pillars nowadays, the harlequin, could not be below that – and it is not. But amid the current instability in the Warnercould Harley Quinn be canceled before the end of season 3 on HBO Max?

From start, Harleen Frances Quinzel emerged in the classic “Batman: The Animated Series“ (1992 – 1995) as an original character. Soon after, she increased her popularity by migrating to the comics, becoming one of the most prominent anti-heroines of all. gotham city. However, having a definitive and global burst when interpreted by Margot Robbie at the DCEU.

As a result, the cool clown became increasingly sought after, which led to the creation of his own animated series focused on adult humor, titled “Harley Quinn“as an original from the defunct streaming “DC Universe“. However, the production did well enough to carry over to the HBO Maxbecoming part of the seal “Max Originals“.

Currently, the series is in the final stretch of its 3rd season, where harlequin and poison ivy face the difficulties of the beginning of their courtship as they seek to terraform gotham. On the other hand, in the real world, the A.D have suffered several cost cuts by the new CEO of Warner. So, is the 4th season of this animation in danger of being canceled?

Harley Quinn: canceled or 4th season at the HBO Max ?

First, unlike its recent negative rumors, the series has not been cancelled. In fact, in addition to continuing strong with the weekly episodes of its current 3rd season (from July 28 to September 15), the animation has just been officially renewed for a 4th season of 10 more episodes on “purple”. That is, fans can calm down.

We are definitely ecstatic [com a renovação da 4ª temporada de Harley Quinn]as HBO Max will continue the story of Harley Quinn and Ivy (Ivy)”they said Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumackerthe showrunners. – via Entertainment Weekly

Also in their official statement (cited above), the series’ co-creators also announced their removal from the showrunner role. As such, they passed the baton to the show’s already scriptwriter (episodes such as “bachelorette“ and “harlivy“), Sarah Peters (in Master of None and Workaholics), who will also assume the role of executive producer for the 4th season of Harley Quinn at the HBO Max.

“We are also very excited that the 4th and upcoming season will be in the great hands of Sarah Peters. […] and Ceci Aranovich will oversee all animation production. […] Both of their brilliant minds have greatly influenced the series from the start.“concluded Halpern and Schumacher in your ad.

Also, we must remember that the fear caused by financial, strategic and creative restructuring across the Warner and A.D may not have harmed the 4th season of Harley Quinn, but, yes, to others. Since, – restricting the matter to animations – DCnauts still fear for the possible abrupt end of young Justice and of the future “My Aventures With Superman“. On the other hand, fans already regret the “cancellation” of “Batman: Caped Crusader“. Understand:

In addition, it is important to explain that, yes, the buzz about the end of the platform and application of the HBO Max are true. However, this will in no way affect the production of season 4 of Harley Quinn. Since the purpose of the closure is to create a new streaming and merge the contents of the “purple” to those of Discovery+which is also expected to be replaced in mid-2023.

THE spin-off series of kite man

Finally, not only will a 4th season be in production, but a brand new 10-episode spinoff series focused on none other than Charles “Chuck” Brownpopularly known as the kite man (or “Kiteman”in the original).

Well, the favorite character of many fans of Harley Quinn will star in the production entitled “Noonan’s“which does not have a premiere date yet, but will feature the return of banish as a regular and co-creators of the base series, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, as showrunners. Check it out:

“’Noonan’s’, whether or not that’s its title when it hits HBO Max, will be heavily set in this bar. [do título]”found Schumacker. – via comic book “Justin, Patrick and Dean [Lorey] created this local hangout in Gotham which is perfect for villains and anti-heroes. Where in it, your customers can vent after another long day of chaos”added Suzanna Makkosthe executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for the HBO Max and adult swim.

