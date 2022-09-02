Rock in Rio 2022 will have content from the DC movie Black Adam; know more

Film Adão Negro will be present at this year’s edition of Rock in Rio.

Today (2), the new edition of the Rock in Rio , one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Despite the name, the event is not restricted to Rock concerts or other musical genres. For some years now, the RIR has had attractions from different areas of culture and even sports.

And at Rock in Rio 2022, the film by A.D black adam will have a panel on GamePlay Arena of the festival, revealed the Warner Bros. Brazil on your social networks.

Check out the official poster of black adam at Rock in Rio:

According to the website O Vício, the black adam in Cidade do Rock will only take place this coming Saturday, September 3rd.

In addition to the panel, the feature dcnauta will have an activation within the event, where the public will be able to check out some publicity materials from Black Adam.

black adam opens in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actors Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will appear in the film as Superman and Amanda Waller, respectively.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

