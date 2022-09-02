Rock in Rio starts this Friday; know where to watch

Music and artists of all styles and genres should rock the Olympic Park, in the West zone of Rio de Janeiro, starting this Friday, 2nd. The traditional festival Rock in Rio returns for the ninth edition, after a three-year break. There will be two weekends full of national and international shows. Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are this year’s main attractions.

The first weekend opens with Metal Day: Dream Theater, Iron Maiden, Gojira and Sepultura, with the participation of the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra will lead the World Stage on Friday. On Saturday it’s the turn of the American rapper Post Malonewhich joins Jason Derulo and to the DJs Hello and marshmello. The first weekend ends with two highly anticipated attractions that are debuting at the festival: the pop hits Justin bieber and Demi Lovato. Iza and Jota Quest complete the line-up for Palco Mundo on Sunday.

On the 8th of September, the veterans of the Armas e Rosasalong with Offspring, CPM 22 and the Italians of maneskin. on day nine, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial. On Saturday the band Coldplay returns to the Rock in Rio stages 10 years later. On the same day, Djavan, Bastille and the Cuban singer Camilla Cabello. The festival ends in style on Sunday, with the phenomenon Dua Lipa commanding the Mundo Stage, along with Ivete Sangalo, Megan Thee Stallion and Rita Ora.

The Sunset Stage, whose shows take place at the same time as the Mundo Stage, will also have important attractions, such as Racionais MC’s, Gilberto Gil, Jessie J, Luísa Sonza, Avril Lavigne, Glória Groove and Ludmilla.

All tickets for the ninth edition of Rock in Rio are sold out.

Where to watch Rock in Rio 2022:

TV Globo

Display of the compilation with the best moments of the day;

Thursdays and Fridays, after “Conversation with Bial”;

Saturday, after “High Hours”;

Sunday, after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay

Multishow broadcast for logged in non-subscribers;

Broadcasting of Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package;

multishow

Live broadcast on Stage Mundo and Sunset;

4k signal for subscribers + Channels;

g1

Display of Multishow simulcast on the real-time coverage page for logged in users;

channel bis