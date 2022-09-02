Rumors suggest that Taylor Swift is in Cruella 2 in an already defined role

Soon after being launched last year, the disney announced that Cruella will have a sequence with the return of Emma Stone in the lead role, too Craig Gillespie as director.

According to the ComicBook website, news has emerged that the sequel to Cruella will begin filming next year, in addition to many new casts, as well as the film’s great villain.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the new film could be a musical and can count on Taylor Swift in the cast playing the villain. So far neither the singer nor Disney has commented on the information.

Cruella Director’s Comments

Last year, Gillespie was interviewed by CB, who was asked what fans can expect from Cruella 2. He replied:

“There are sort of conversations about what it will be. Where does this world take us now, and so I think they’re going to dive into it. We’re in that exploratory phase right now, but they have a lot of ideas that are exciting. Maybe another movie.”

The director also commented on the journey of Cruella, who in the live-action film is still in a gray area and did not become the villain who kidnapped 101 Dalmatians.

“What I loved about the end of Cruella is… I kept calling it a graduation moment. What, Dustin Hoffman sits in the back of the bus, and so he’s not sure if this is really what he wanted. That kind of weird hesitation. It’s the same when she enters Hellman’s Hall. She’s been striving and fighting for it throughout the movie, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It’s like she’s lost Estella. She is less a part of herself. “Do you know? Now she has this public persona that she has to live up to. This conflict that I felt was very interesting, and I think when she gets to that… In my head, when she gets 101 Dalmatians, she’s practically gone to the dark side. Now, there is a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting.”

Cruella is available on Disney+. The film tells the origin story of the iconic villain from the animated films 101 Dalmatians.

