Russian oil company president dies after falling out of hospital window under ‘unclear’ circumstances

Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a window at a hospital in Moscow, two sources with knowledge of the situation said, in yet another case involving a businessman. Russian dying suddenly and under unclear circumstances.

The sources confirmed reports from various Russian media that the 67-year-old jumped and died, but the circumstances surrounding the fall remain a mystery.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the death was a suicide, citing a police source. The source said that Maganov was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack and that he was also taking antidepressants.





Reuters was unable to confirm these details. Three sources said that, based on close knowledge of Maganov, they do not believe he killed himself. Another source close to the company said it was believed within Lukoil’s management that he committed suicide, but the source saw no evidence or documents to support the hypothesis.

Moscow police forwarded questions from the Reuters about Maganov’s death told the State Investigative Committee, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Lukoil is a private company that competes with Rosneft, the Russian state energy giant. The company said in a statement that Maganov “died after a serious illness”.

At least six other Russian businessmen, most with ties to the energy sector, have died suddenly under unclear circumstances in recent months.





