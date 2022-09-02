Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor; know the main features

This Wednesday (31) the Samsung announced its first gaming monitor with an OLED screen. I’m talking about Odyssey OLED G8 (Model G85SB). The gaming monitor has cutting-edge technology and promises to deliver greater color fidelity and much more brightness and contrast than monitors with LCD panels.

The device will be presented in greater detail during IFA 2022, Europe’s largest technology event, which will take place from September 2nd to 6th.

Read too

What are the differences between OLED and QLED?

Why is it important to calibrate the monitor image?

State-of-the-art data sheet

Taking a look at the datasheet we realized that Samsung was not kidding when it developed the Odyssey OLED G8. I believe this could be every gamer’s dream.

The monitor has a 34-inch screen with 1800R curvature is Quad HD+ resolution (3440 x 1440 pixels). Furthermore, he has a refresh rate in 175 Hz and a ratio of 21:9. The monitor uses Samsung’s quantum dot technology and achieves a response time of just 0.1 milliseconds.

Another factor that impresses on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is its color calibration. the screen covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition, it has a very high contrast ratio, which reaches 1,000,000:1. Therefore, the user will have high color fidelity and a really deep black. The monitor is also certified VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black.

The Odyssey OLED G8 wouldn’t be a gaming monitor if it didn’t support the technology FreeSync Premiumgives OMG. It ensures that there will not be a frame rate desynchronization between the monitor and the video card. So players will have a more fluid experience and without stuttering in the images.

Other premium features

And of course, every gamer product needs to have RGB lighting. Samsung’s new gaming monitor has the CoreSync it’s the Core Lighting+. With these two technologies, the monitor’s RGB lighting dynamically adjusts to the content displayed on the screen.

In addition, the Odyssey OLED G8 monitor brings other very interesting features. It’s almost like it’s a Smart TV. The function Smart Hub, for example, has several installed applications. Among them are platforms for streaming Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The function Gaming Hub, in turn, brings the user the possibility of not even turning on the PC to play. Through it you have access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming and to GeForce NOW.

In terms of connectivity, the Odyssey OLED G8 is very versatile. It features Micro HDMI 2.1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4 and also USB-C ports. It even delivers 5W stereo speakers. So you can watch movies and series without needing headphones or external speakers.

Unfortunately, Samsung did not disclose price or release date. What we do know is that it will arrive in the last quarter of 2022. As for the price, the Samsung’s latest gaming monitor arrived in Brazil costing R$ 13,599. It’s logical to imagine a similar price tag for the Odyssey OLED G8.

Sources: Samsung Newsroom via XDA Developers