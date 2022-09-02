Samsung releases stable version of One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch 4 line

After announcing the end of the beta program through its official forum, Samsung began distribute the stable version of One UI Watch 4.5 for all models in the Galaxy Watch 4 line.
The novelty was confirmed this Friday (2) by several users in South Korea and even in the United States. According to those who already had access to the update, it weighs about 95 MB and has an extensive changelog.
An important detail is that the public that was part of the beta program is getting the stable version first, since we will not have new test builds.
As with smartphones, the One UI 4.5 is being released slowly and gradually through batches. This means that it may take a little longer for you to receive the software here in Brazil.
In any case, if you wish, you can constantly check the availability of the update through the Galaxy Wear app. For those who don’t remember, these are some of the main new features of the software:
- New QWERTY keyboard with sliding typing or voice dictation
- Support for dual SIM phones
- More customization options for the dials
- Accessibility features to adjust contrast, reduce transparency effects, and turn off animations
- Audio improvements and for touch interactions.
On another front, Samsung is also distributing One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 line.