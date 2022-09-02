Serie B: Check the chances of access after the 27th round



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The 27th round of Série B was concluded this last Wednesday (31) with the defeat of Bahia to Ponte Preta. The setback suffered away from home makes opponents approach the Squadron in the general classification.

With the results of the round, Bahia maintained the second place, with 47 points, but sees Vasco move up one position and reach 45 points.

Further back are Londrina and Sport, respectively fifth and sixth, who won in the round and reached 41 and 40 points.

Now, with a six-point advantage over the first team outside the G-4, the Esquadrão’s chances of access have dropped from 94% to 89%, according to UFMG calculations.

The consecutive defeats of Grêmio in the competition make the team from Rio Grande do Sul to be the fourth team with the most chances of access – until two weeks ago, it was the second most likely to rise.

Londrina, in turn, won two consecutive matches and reached 26% chances for the first time in the championship.

Tombense also won in the round and reached 39 points. With that, it is considered as a direct confrontation for Bahia on Saturday.

Check out the updated access chances, according to UFMG: