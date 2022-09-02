So proud, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson didn’t want to lose their battle

“Fast & Furious 5” represents an onscreen meeting between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. In their battle in Rio de Janeiro in which they fit into walls, the two actors ensured that there was no loser.

Fast and furious 5 : This is Brazil!

After the original team came together in part four, Justin Lin remained in charge of the franchise with Fast and furious 5. And if she is denied the presence of Michelle Rodriguez in this 2011 composition, she continues to do so. Brings together members from previous feature films. Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Tego Calderon, Don Omar and Matt Schulze join Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster from Rio de Janeiro in the film.

In Dom’s escape, the protagonists have problems with Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), a dishonest businessman. So they decided to attack the latter’s enormous wealth. Small problem: your money is hot in a safe prepared at a city police station. Added to that is another bigger problem: The arrival of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and his men in Brazil. Collaborating with an honest cop named Elena (Elsa Pataky), this Federal Agent is Ready to destroy everything to stop Torito and your band.

Proving to be the biggest hit of the saga when it was released and Marking Your Final Return to the Hollywood SceneAnd the Fast and furious 5 Then he introduces the character played by Dwayne Johnson. The fighter returns in the following three films, as well as the spin-off. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, before slamming the door shut due to her breakup with Vin Diesel. A misunderstanding attests to the actor and Vin Diesel’s inflated ego, as well as their refusal to lose a fight.

alpha male pride

In 2019, it was released Wall Street Magazine He reveals that many of the franchise’s stars have signed contracts stating that they won’t suffer much, or at least that.They won’t find themselves in inferiority for long.During feature film confrontations. Lockdowns Related to Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham Coming in the Finale fast and furious 6.

So the first goes so far as to suggest beat count, in order to distribute them fairly among these different manly punches. A real headache that we quickly put aside. On the other hand, the choreography is designed so that the strength and courage of these alpha males remain untouched in the eyes of spectators. When the paper asked producer Michael Futrell, who has worked on five films in the saga, if there was any pride in it all, he replied:

no comments.

Step before adding:

Yes sure !

He fights with no losers

Vin Diesel’s younger sister will also count the number of photos he takes on set, while Dwayne Johnson always makes a point of looking his best. The reason there is no winner during your fight Fast and furious 5. When the first one makes the second intersection a wall in this sequence, the tables are turned eight seconds later. A spokesperson for Universal said:

(Battles ensure) that each character has their moment, and everyone is seen as strong opponents. Each character is a hero to a part of the audience, and we never let that go.

If stars like John Wayne, Sylvester Stallone or the interpreters of James Bond have always paid attention to their image, then the images of the series The Fast and the Furious You have I’ve achieved an unprecedented level of interest in what they send to the screenAccording to producers and executives. A note on which Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham declined to speak at the time.