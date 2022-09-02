Startup wants to create space “gas station” in 2025

Startup Orbit Fab is developing an in-orbit fueling system. In a statement published this week, the company explains that it plans to offer hydrazine to satellites in geosynchronous orbit from 2025, at a price of US$ 20 million for up to 100 kg of the compound. For this, Orbit Fab plans to use a kind of depot, which will be able to receive ships and supply vehicles, and a “supply ship”.

This is the first time the company has set a price for fuel, signaling the goal of helping potential customers better understand how fuel economy works. “There is no certainty in the market about how much fueling would cost, and that’s what we plan to deliver with this announcement,” explained Adam Harris, vice president of business development at Orbit Fab.

According to him, the company decided to start with hydrazine because this compound is the most used in commercial and state-owned ships. “We’re seeing a huge pull from the Department of Defense, NASA and the commercial sector for hydrazine,” noted Harris. Over time, the company hopes to support other fuels for electrical and chemical propulsion systems.

Initially, Orbit Fab will offer its services in geosynchronous orbit, with a depot operating in an orbit that Jeremy Schiel, the company’s co-founder, described as a “service band”; it would be 300 km above geosynchronous orbit to ensure that the deposit is away from active satellites, but below those that no longer operate.

In addition to the depot, Orbit Fab is developing a space shuttle to deliver the fuel to satellites. The vehicle would work for spacecraft equipped with a so-called Rapidly Dockable Fluid Transfer Interface (“RAFTI”), a refueling port the company is developing to ensure delivery of fuel at commercial prices. The depot project has already been finalized, and the company is working on the vehicle project.

Source: Orbit Fab; Via: SpaceNews