Still don’t have the R$ 600.00 Aid app? See how to DOWNLOAD

Currently, more than 20 million people are beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. This number increased after the approval of the readjustment of the benefit with the PEC of Goodness. However, many people do not know how to consult the values ​​and are not even aware that there is a perfect app for that. Therefore, we will show in this article how to download the app from Brazil aid.

Largest social program of the Federal Government

Considered the largest government income transfer program, the Brazil aid is intended to assist millions of Brazilian families who are in poverty or extreme poverty. With the new inclusions of approximately 2.2 million low-income families, the benefit should cost another R$ 26 billion to the Union coffers after the approval of the new amount of R$ 600.

namely, the Brazil aid is the substitute of Family Scholarship that was created in the government of ex-president Lula. As a result, former beneficiaries automatically receive the amounts from the new program.

how to sign up

For families who want to benefit from Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary to have an active and regularized registration on CadÚnico, the government’s social data platform. In addition, you must have a monthly per capita family income of up to R$210 and have at least one of the following members in your nucleus:

Children;

pregnant women;

lactating women;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

How to download the Auxílio Brasil app

After fulfilling the requirements, you can wait for the selection of the Ministry of Citizenship. But to know if it was answered, download the application from Brazil aid which is available in Android and iOS digital stores. However, pay attention to the fact that the real app comes with the program logo, the inscription GovBr and gives Federal Savings Bank (CAIXA) who is responsible for the benefit payments.

After finding the correct application, download and register using your same password as BOX Hasthe digital savings of CASHIER. Finally, once this process is complete, you will have access to the status of your request and payment dates as well as available amounts.

Download the Auxílio Brasil app

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.bolsafamilia&hl=pt_BR&gl=BR

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/aux%C3%ADlio-brasil-govbr/id1036174679

Download the CAIXA Tem app

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/caixa-tem/id1485424267

