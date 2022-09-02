striker hits the crossbar on bicycle from outside the area

endrick

Credit: Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras

While he does not receive the opportunity to debut as a professional under the command of Abel Ferreira, Endrick continues to shine in the youth categories of Palmeiras. This Friday (01), the striker scored a beautiful goal in Verdão’s game against Athletico Paranaense, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, but also gained repercussion on social networks for another move.

Endrick took advantage of the bounce, sent a bicycle from outside the area and hit the crossbar. Watch the move of the shirt 9 of the Palmeiras under-20 team:

Before, Endrick had already scored a great goal after receiving a throw, which opened the scoring of the confrontation of Palmeiras against Athletico Paranaense. Look:

Palmeiras had already beaten Athletico Paranaense 5-2 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, with a great goal from Endrick. The other semifinal of the national competition is decided between Corinthians and Flamengo.

Endrick’s performance has been widely shared on social media and the name of the Palmeiras striker is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Check out:

