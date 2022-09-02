striker hits the crossbar on bicycle from outside the area

Credit: Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras

While he does not receive the opportunity to debut as a professional under the command of Abel Ferreira, Endrick continues to shine in the youth categories of Palmeiras. This Friday (01), the striker scored a beautiful goal in Verdão’s game against Athletico Paranaense, for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, but also gained repercussion on social networks for another move.

Endrick took advantage of the bounce, sent a bicycle from outside the area and hit the crossbar. Watch the move of the shirt 9 of the Palmeiras under-20 team:

Endrick from Heaven… This boy in the sub 20 looks like those players edited in the bomb patch with all stats at 99, how absurd! 🤯pic.twitter.com/bv0k8I6XVh — No Clubs (@SemClubismo_FC) September 1, 2022

Before, Endrick had already scored a great goal after receiving a throw, which opened the scoring of the confrontation of Palmeiras against Athletico Paranaense. Look:

GOAL ON THE GO, GOAL ON THE BACK! Look what Endrick just did at Arena da Baixada! pic.twitter.com/FMn2z3KWm4 — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) September 1, 2022

Palmeiras had already beaten Athletico Paranaense 5-2 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, with a great goal from Endrick. The other semifinal of the national competition is decided between Corinthians and Flamengo.

Endrick’s performance has been widely shared on social media and the name of the Palmeiras striker is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter. Check out:

This boy has just tried a bicycle.

From outside the area. Hit the crossbar. And he got mad because he didn’t score! SIMPLY ENDRICK! pic.twitter.com/I4RzVzGLmi — Murilo Dias (@mmurilodias) September 1, 2022

It even embarrasses Endrick (16 years old) in the middle of the under-20 It’s outside the curve, there’s no adaptation, it’s going up and waiting for the chance to come to him — Palmeiras da Depression (@deprepalmeiras) September 1, 2022