Sweden’s innovative solution for dealing with nuclear waste

  • Theo Leggett
  • BBC News Business Correspondent

Submerging nuclear waste containers in water helps block radioactive emissions

Nuclear waste accumulated over decades in Sweden is stored in pools of incredibly clear and illuminated water some 40 meters below the surface.

It is a strangely beautiful and frightening sight. Long rows of metal containers filled with nuclear fuel used in this Nordic country’s reactors lie below the surface near the town of Oskarshamn on the Baltic coast.

This structure is both deadly and completely safe.

Deadly because this material is intensely radioactive. It’s safe because it’s eight meters below the water, an incredibly effective barrier against radiation.

