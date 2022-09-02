Thai influencer flees after stealing BRL 285 million from followers – Jornal do Oeste

Thai youtuber Suchata Kongsupachak, known as Nutty, 30, disappeared after being accused of stealing BRL 285 million from her followers through a pyramid scheme, according to the newspaper Nation Thailand. An arrest warrant was issued last Tuesday, the 30th, but she left the country earlier.

Also according to the publication, the scam consisted of Nutty promising an investment amount to his followers. Anyone who invested in one of her company in the foreign exchange market would get a good amount of money back.

The number of victims of the digital influencer reaches six thousand. “She would often post pictures on social media showing her wealth from luxury cars, watches, bags and properties while claiming that she had gotten them from investments in a brokerage. Investments could be made in cash or through a trust agreement,” the head of the investigation, Watthana Ketumpai, told the newspaper. It guaranteed returns of 100% of the invested amount.

According to Ketumpai, so far, 102 people have filed a complaint after being deceived by the woman, who taught dance classes on her YouTube channel.

It was further discovered that the youtuber’s company was allegedly linked to another fraud case in Singapore, in which a Thai woman and her Singaporean husband were accused of defrauding customers with luxury watches and branded products.

The scheme, described by police as similar to a pyramid scheme, collapsed in April. It was in that month that Nutty made a post on Instagram announcing that he had lost all the money deposited by fans. Police hope more people will come forward to report the case.