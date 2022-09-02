the 10 best films of the actor, according to the critics

Famous for starring in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, Keanu Reeves He has always been one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. Today, September 2, 2022, he is turning 58 years old! And to celebrate the life and work of Reeves, we’ve brought you the 10 best films by the actor according to critics.

Check it out!

10. John Wick – Back in the Game

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

86% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, Dean Winters

Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, Dean Winters Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Where to watch: Prime Video and Globoplay

9. Matrix

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

88% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving Director: Lilly and Lana Wachowski

Lilly and Lana Wachowski Where to watch: HBO Max

8. Killer Youth

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

88% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Crispin Glover, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye

Keanu Reeves, Crispin Glover, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye Director: Tim Hunter

Tim Hunter Where to watch: Not available

7. John Wick 3: Parabellum

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

89% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne

Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Where to watch: telecine

6. John Wick: A New Day to Kill

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

89% Cast: Keanu ReevesCommonLaurence FishburneRiccardo Scamarcio

Keanu ReevesCommonLaurence FishburneRiccardo Scamarcio Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Where to watch: Netflix and Star+

5. Always Be My Maybe

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

89% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang

Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang Director: Nahnachaka Khan

Nahnachaka Khan Where to watch: Netflix

4. Much Ado About Nothing

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

90% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard

Keanu Reeves, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard Director: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube (for rent)

3. The Shot That Didn’t Backfire

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

92% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne West

Keanu Reeves, Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne West Director: Ron Howard

Ron Howard Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube (for rent)

2. Maximum Speed

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

94% Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton

Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton Director: Jan de Bont

Jan de Bont Where to watch: Star+

1. Dangerous Liaisons

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

94% Cast: Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Keanu Reeves

Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Keanu Reeves Director: Stephen Frears

Stephen Frears Where to watch: Netflix

