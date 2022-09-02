the 10 best films of the actor, according to the critics

Famous for starring in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, Keanu Reeves He has always been one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. Today, September 2, 2022, he is turning 58 years old! And to celebrate the life and work of Reeves, we’ve brought you the 10 best films by the actor according to critics.
Check it out!
10. John Wick – Back in the Game
- Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, Dean Winters
- Director: Chad Stahelski
- Where to watch: Prime Video and Globoplay
9. Matrix
- Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving
- Director: Lilly and Lana Wachowski
- Where to watch: HBO Max
8. Killer Youth
- Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Crispin Glover, Dennis Hopper, Ione Skye
- Director: Tim Hunter
- Where to watch: Not available
7. John Wick 3: Parabellum
- Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne
- Director: Chad Stahelski
- Where to watch: telecine
6. John Wick: A New Day to Kill
- Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
- Cast: Keanu ReevesCommonLaurence FishburneRiccardo Scamarcio
- Director: Chad Stahelski
- Where to watch: Netflix and Star+
5. Always Be My Maybe
- Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang
- Director: Nahnachaka Khan
- Where to watch: Netflix
4. Much Ado About Nothing
- Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Robert Sean Leonard
- Director: Kenneth Branagh
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube (for rent)
3. The Shot That Didn’t Backfire
- Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen, Dianne West
- Director: Ron Howard
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube (for rent)
2. Maximum Speed
- Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton
- Director: Jan de Bont
- Where to watch: Star+
1. Dangerous Liaisons
- Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
- Cast: Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Keanu Reeves
- Director: Stephen Frears
- Where to watch: Netflix