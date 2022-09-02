The argument that convinced Angelina Jolie to play Lara Croft

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Hollywood, having already given life to extremely different roles. Either as a heroine in crisis in Eternals, or in the terrifying and sweet Maleficent.

The actress’ talent has taken her through animations like The Tiger from Kung Fu Panda, thrilling action movies like the bullet-deflecting assassin in Wanted, and even dramas like her role as Lisa in Girl, Interrupted.

Lisa even managed to win her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000. And who knew that her next production after the award would be Lara Croft in the adaptation of the acclaimed adventure game series Tomb Raider.

Jolie was apprehensive about accepting the role, given the pressure of playing a heroine so popular with video game fans.

What convinced Angelina?

During the press conference for the 2021 film The Who Killed Me, Angelina spoke with Colider about the interesting process of accepting the role of Lara Croft. Talking about how she initially hesitated, but also how important the experience of doing her own stunts in the film was.

“Actually, at first, I didn’t want to do it; I said no. But they said ‘you can travel the world and train with the British military’ so I had three months to decide what I was going to do.”

Following the interview she gave some life lessons that helped her career “I would encourage anyone to do this. Dedicate yourself as much as you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit and see ‘What can I do?’”

Even though the movie wasn’t a critical success, Angelina Jolie got a lot out of the experience. And she even returned to the role a few years later for the sequel Lara Croft – Tomb Raider: The Rise of Life (2003). The franchise was even revisited in 2018, with the protagonist being played by Alicia Vikander who had her sequel canceled.

The first version of the movie Angelina is available for rent online on Youtube and Google Play, while the 2003 sequel can be found on Amazon Prime Video.