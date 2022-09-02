The English with Emily Blunt gets official teaser

The new Amazon Prime Video movie, The English has gained a brutal teaser showing the adventure of actress Emily Blunt in the wild west. Taking place in the 1890s, many details of its history have not yet been released, but you can see the very heavy atmosphere that the film will have.

According to what we see in the short video, we must follow the transformation of the English aristocrat. It is worth noting the formal dresses that soon give way to a dress more suitable for the scenario that is inserted. The protagonist, Lady Cornelia, wants to reach Hoxem, crossing all the inhospitable surroundings to succeed in her journey.

The English is coming

While this teaser reveals little of The English, more information and videos should be coming soon. It will debut on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022, two months from now. The production is part of the endeavor to bring different proposals to the streaming platform, which have already gained representation by Paper Girls, Samaritan and now The Rings of Power.

