The Millennium Bug: How the Metaverse Became a Huge Unknown

At the end of last year, Mark Zuckerberg surprised the world by announcing the change of the name of his company from Facebook to Meta. The choice refers to the great dream of the American billionaire: the metaverse, a virtual environment in which people of flesh and blood will be able to travel through fantasy scenarios, socialize and trade goods in the form of avatars, preferably wearing the very expensive glasses. of virtual reality produced by the tech giant. The need to hold virtual meetings during the pandemic and the evolution of games and cryptocurrencies drove Meta and other big techs like Apple, Google and Microsoft to invest lots of money in this web 3.0. The ambitious plan, however, has become a laughing stock.

A few days ago, Zuckerberg posted an image of his avatar to announce that Horizon Worlds, the company’s metaverse, is now available in France and Spain. In the networks, jokes were spread about its aesthetic limitation. One scathing reviewer wrote: “Come work at Meta, where the brightest technologists have achieved charts similar to 1995.” Zuckerberg accused the coup and, days later, shared a new scene, only slightly better, with a lame excuse. “I know the image I posted was pretty basic — it was taken very quickly to celebrate a release.” Amid the rise of Chinese competitor TikTok, Facebook’s father has been grappling with a harsh reality: the metaverse, at least for now, appears to be bullshit.

There are many people who agree with this. The Japanese Ken Kutaragi, former CEO of Sony and creator of the PlayStation, said he did not understand the purpose of the metaverse. More recently, American billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and president of HDnet, added fuel to the fire by saying that buying real estate in the metaverse is the “dumbest investment there is”. A report of sexual harassment within the platform, made by a woman who was testing the Facebook metaverse, also generated relevant reflections on safety.

There is not even a consensus on what can be considered a metaverse. successful games like roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, are already presented as such. The term was coined three decades ago by American writer Neal Stephenson in the novel snow crashfrom 1992. Later, the films Matrix (1999) and, above all, Number 1 player (2018) reinforced the concept. The great embryo of the metaverse is the game Second Life. Created in 2003 — with graphics similar to those posted by Zuckerberg, by the way — the 3D interactive environment allowed socialization between avatars, a true second life outside the real world. The game became a fever, with more than 1 million users, but its decline was inevitable given the technological limitations of the time. Since then, there have been obvious advances, but perhaps not enough. The creator of the Second LifePhilip Rosedale, expressed skepticism about Meta’s endeavor.

The direct relationship of the metaverse with the cryptocurrency market is one of the factors of greatest distrust. A study by Chainalysis pointed to the theft of 1.4 billion dollars in virtual currencies through hacker attacks in the first half of the year. The most emblematic case was the disappearance of the equivalent of 625 million dollars from the Ronin network, which supports the game’s tokens. Axie Infinityone of the most popular games in the metaverse.

In the face of so much uncertainty, the mismatch between expectation and reality is clear. “This is true of a number of technologies that claim to be revolutionary,” says Edson Sueyoshi, vice president of digital company R/GA. He cites the Hype Cycle theory, according to which there needs to be a “peak of inflated expectations” through the “valley of disappointments” to full and successful adoption of a project. “The metaverse has a lot of that, there was huge excitement from people, but it will take at least ten years before it all settles down.” Until then, keep your feet on the ground.

Published in VEJA of September 7, 2022, issue no. 2805