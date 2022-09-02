The Social Network: Where is the cast now?

THE ACCIDENTAL Billionaires by Ben Mezrich was adapted into the 2010 drama film The Social Network.

Years after the release of the Oscar-winning film, audiences are curious to find out more about where Armie Hammer, Justin Timberlake and the rest of the Social Network cast are now.

Where is the cast of The Social Network now?

Building on the beginnings of Facebook and how it was founded, The Social Network launched on October 1, 2010.

The screenplay was based on Ben Mezrich’s account in his 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires.

Stories involving real-life figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Sean Parker, Eduardo Saverin and Divya Narendra were part of the book.

In order to bring the bestseller to the big screen, director David Finch and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin sought to cast actors to portray the aforementioned entrepreneurs and their likenesses.

Jesse Eisenberg takes on the role of Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg.

Before starring in one of the lead roles on The Social Network, viewers recognized him for Zombieland and M Night Shyamalan’s The Village.

Since playing Zuckerberg, Jesse has gone on to have even greater success with roles in Now You See Me, Rio and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In 2017, he married his longtime girlfriend Anna Strout and the two had their first child together earlier that year.

In 2022, he made his directorial debut with the comedy drama When You Finish Saving the World.

Starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, Eisenberg’s first film as a director premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 20.

Mezrich’s top editorial adviser and Zuckerberg’s former Harvard colleague Eduardo Saverin was played by Andrew Garfield.

Before being cast in the project, Garfield was already a BAFTA-winning actor.

Similar to Eisenberg, Garfield gained even greater recognition after the film was released.

Since The Social Network, he has gone on to win a Tony and a Golden Globe.

One of his most well-known roles is that of Spider-Man, he took on the role again alongside Tobey MacGuire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On April 27, 2022, the Emmy-nominated star revealed that he was taking a break from acting.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor told Variety: “I’m so happy and I’m going to take a break.

“I’m going to get some rest again, I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a person for a while.”

Facebook’s first president, Sean Parker, is played by former NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake followed The Social Network with parts in Trolls and Inside Llewyn Davis.

In May 2022, he played a guest role in his wife Jessica Biel’s crime drama Candy.

Jessica starred as titular Candy Montgomery and Timberlake had a role as a police detective.

The couple has two children together, sons Silas and Phineas.

On The Social Network, Armie Hammer played Zuckerberg’s two other former Harvard colleagues, the Winklevoss twins Tyler and Cameron.

After the film’s popularity, Armie and his fame rose even further thanks to his credits in Call Me By Your Name, Death on the Nile and Mirror Mirror.

However, her career was fraught with scandals due to allegations of cannibalism and sexual assault by Effie Angelova and her ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, and Paige Lorenze.

The consequences of allegations of cannibalism and sexual misconduct are the basis of the documentary Discovery + House of Hammer, available on Friday, September 2nd.

Armie has two children with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

In the wake of The Social Network, Marylin Delpy actress Rashida Jones has achieved even more stardom as well.

In August 2018, she welcomed a boy named Isaiah with her longtime boyfriend and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.

In 2019, she won a GRAMMY for her Netflix documentary honoring her father, Quincy Jones.

How can I watch The Social Network?

After the drama’s initial distribution, it grossed over $224 million at the box office.

David Fincher’s hit movie is now available for streaming on a variety of platforms.

The Social Network is available to stream by Hulu subscribers.

Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV also carry the film, which is often remembered for its catchphrase, “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.”