The Walking Dead ending is about “completing” the story, not “setting up” spin-offs

The Walking Dead will end in November with the series finale, wrapping up the flagship after 177 episodes. THE AMC has already announced several spin-offs that are slated to debut in 2023: one focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) abroad; Isle of the Dead, joining friends Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the post-apocalyptic city of New York; and the untitled series reuniting the long-lost partners Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Tales of the Walking Dead, an analogue series.

During a press conference by the San Diego Comic-Con for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the producers confirmed that the show would offer an ending and a definitive ending, despite the series’ multiple sequels.

“We were starting from the assumption that we would continue for a while. And then things changed.” said Scott Gimpledirector of content for the Walking Dead Universe, referring to AMC’s September 2020 announcement that the show would end with season 11. “I feel like it folded into some plans well, it folded into some issues.”

Gimple continued: “The ending is about completing the story of The Walking Dead , not about creating spin-offs. There is room for these spin-offs, but The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of those 11 years.”

Showrunner and executive producer Angela Kangwho co-wrote the series finale directed by Greg Nicoteroechoed Gimple’s comments to confirm that the final episode is an ending, allowing for such continuations.

“I think it’s right. I think the point is that even if there were no spin-offs, it felt like there was an ending to the show itself,” Kang said. “The series itself needs its own ending. But the doors are left open, as they are so often in life, and as they were even at the end of the comics. There’s always a story that continues once the story you tell on screen has ended, so that’s the spirit.”



