‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off with Negan and Maggie gets a new name – Who

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will get their own series (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

The Walking Dead will win another spin-off, this time focused on the characters Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Previously, the production – which was announced in March – was going to be called Isle of the Deadhowever, has now changed to The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The plot will follow the duo on a trip to the island of Manhattan, in the United States, which since the zombie apocalypse has been isolated from the main continent. “The ruined city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror,” reported AMC.

“I’m so happy that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” Jeffrey said. “It’s been a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m so excited to continue his journey in New York with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? city ​​in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story Eli Jorné made up that’s even better.”

Like his colleague, Cohen expressed a similar sentiment: “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Eli Jorné, who wrote and produced episodes of The Walking Dead, will be the showrunner of Dead City. Scott M. Gimple, hired by AMC to oversee the franchise, will serve as a producer on the series, which is expected to hit small screens in 2023.

In addition to Dead City, several The Walking Dead spin-offs are in development, including an untitled series by Andrew Lincoln-Danai Gurira, a show about Norman Reedus’ Daryl, and Tales of the Walking Dead, which premiered on August 14.