‘The Walking Dead’: Title and Official Synopsis for the Series’ Final Season Released

The third and final part of the 11th season of ‘The Walking Dead‘, marks the final phase of the series, had its official title and synopsis released by AMC.

According to AMC, ‘lockdown‘ will bring Daryl and Negan running to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby from going after their families, while Pamela deals with protesters demanding justice for Sebastian’s crimes. Mercer needs Rosita’s help to fight off a horde.

There will be eight episodes in all, including ‘The New Deal‘ (October 9), ‘variant‘ (October 16), ‘What’s Been Lost‘ (October 23) and ‘Outpost 22‘ (October 30). The titles of Episode 22 (November 6), Episode 23 (November 13), and the finale (November 20) are kept under wraps for now.

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

