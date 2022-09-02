Presenter Neto detonated the players and the coach of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni, during today’s edition of the program Os Donos da Bola, from Band. Yesterday, the São Paulo team lost by 3 to 1 to Atlético-GO, away from home, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

“Shame on São Paulo. ‘Jogadorzada’, don’t you feel ashamed to play in a team as big as this one? , started Neto, who also exempted Igor Gomes from guilt. The midfielder was sent off in the first half.

“And did you think that Igor Gomes is guilty? Quite the contrary, you have to give morals to Eduardo Baptista [técnico do Atlético-GO], who detonated with you in Serra Dourada. 3 to 1 was cheap. The Atlético-GO team played much more. You haven’t had a goalkeeper and defender for a long time. The culprits are you players, who didn’t even have to drink water, had to train after the game. They are clowning around with São Paulo”, concluded the presenter.

After the defeat in the first leg, São Paulo needs to beat Atlético-GO on the return by two goals difference to take it to penalties or by three goals difference to advance to the final. The duel will be held next Thursday (8), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Morumbi.