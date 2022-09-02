Times and weather forecast for the sixth of the Dutch GP







This weekend, the formula 1 performs the Dutch GP, 15th of 22 stages of the 2022 season in the top category of world motorsport. And the event can be marked by rain in Zandvoortas indicated by the weather forecast.

However, free practice Friday should be dry in the Netherlands, where the home rider Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull, tries one more victory in this championship, to the delight of the local fans.

The current F1 champion and the leader in the driver’s table, the Dutchman enters the track for the first time at 7:30 am, returning to the track at 11 am for the second practice session. According to the weather forecasts published by the website weather, Friday should have temperatures around 26°C, with no chance of rain. However, according to the same portal, the scenario should change to Saturday of qualifying and Sunday of race.

For the third free practice and qualifying on Saturday, there is a 73% chance of light rain on the track. On Sunday, there is a 36% chance of rain in Zandvoort in the afternoon, where the race takes place.

formula 1 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Free Training 1 Friday 7:30 am bandsports Free Training 2 Friday 11 am bandsports Free Training 3 Saturday 7 am bandsports Classification Saturday 10 am Band and Bandsports Running Sunday 10 am band formula 2 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Classification Friday 10 am bandsports race 1 Saturday 12 pm bandsports race 2 Sunday 5:20 am bandsports formula 3 Day Time (Brasilia) Streaming Classification Friday 9 am bandsports race 1 Saturday 5:25 am bandsports race 2 Sunday 3:45 am bandsports programs in Motorsport.com YouTube Day Time TELEMETRY Wednesday 4 pm DIRECT FROM PADDOCK Thursday 4 pm FREE FRIDAY Friday After FP2 Q4 Saturday after classification PODIUM Sunday after the race FINAL STREET Monday 7 pm

