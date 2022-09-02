TSE vetoes the use of cell phones and firearms in voting booths

posted on 01/09/2022 17:23



(credit: Antonio Augusto/secom/TSE)

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) prohibited the carrying of weapons in polling stations and the use of cell phones in the voting booth during election day. The Resolution provides for the General Acts of the electoral process for Elections 2022 and was unanimously approved in an administrative session of the Court, this Thursday (1/9).

According to the TSE, in the voting booth it is forbidden to carry a cell phone device, a camera, camcorders and radio communication equipment or any accessory that could compromise the confidentiality of the vote. If the voter refuses to hand in, he will be prohibited from voting.

The presidency of the receiving table will also be authorized to activate the police force to “adopt the necessary measures”. The court stated that the objective is “to guarantee the secrecy of the vote provided for in the Federal Constitution, in addition to avoiding possible coercion to the voters themselves”.

Last Tuesday, the TSE had already decided on the possession of firearms. It was defined that, in polling places, polling stations and other polling places, it will not be allowed to carry weapons on the day, in the 48 hours before and in the 24 hours after the election, within a perimeter of 100 meters.

In 2018, the year that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was elected, images and videos went viral on social networks and in WhatsApp groups of Internet users with guns next to electronic voting machines, typing 17, the then number of the current Chief Executive. At the time, the TSE stated that it would investigate the images and identify the authors.



