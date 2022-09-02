Two films are the highlights of the week – Cinema

There’s news in the local cinema: the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiered this Thursday and will be shown this Friday, at 18:20. On Saturday, the session is at 3:40 pm and on Sunday at 3:10 pm. It also airs at 6:20 pm on Tuesday. All sessions are dubbed.

Also in theaters is the new movie by actor Brad Pitt. Bullet Train, from the same director as Deadpool 2, has a dubbed screening this Friday at 8:30 pm, and subtitles from 8 pm this Saturday. On Sunday, the session starts at 17:20, but is dubbed. And, on Tuesday, there is a subtitled session at 20:30. The movie Black Telephone is also showing and two screenings are scheduled: Saturday and Sunday, respectively at 5:50 pm and 8:00 pm. Both dubbed.

Dragon Ball

In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goku and Vegeta continue their training under Whis, now joined by Broly to help him control his anger. Meanwhile, on Earth, the Red Ribbon Army is revived and led by Commander Magenta and Officer Carmine. The two recruit Dr. Hedo to get revenge against Piccolo and Gohan.

Under Hedo’s guidance, the Army creates two new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. To lure Gohan into a trap, Magenta decides to kidnap his daughter Pan. Gohan finds out about the plan and launches a full-scale attack on the base alongside Piccolo, who has used the Dragon Balls to obtain a new form dubbed “Orange Piccolo”.

Meanwhile, the Red Ribbon Army is preparing another weapon to battle Gohan, the new android called Cell Max, which promises to wipe out Goku’s entire family. In a battle to save Pan, Gohan can transform into a form even more powerful than the Ultimate.

Bullet train

In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka.

Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives. On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon.

On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.