UFC Paris: Gané raises audience at weigh-in and Vettori pranks Whittaker | combat

The French fans celebrated for their fighters at the UFC’s ceremonial weigh-in this Friday in Paris. As expected, the crowd was effusive as each of the five fighters representing the country entered to weigh in. The most applauded, naturally, was heavyweight Ciryl Gane, former interim champion. He gave Tai Tuivasa a respectful look and then spoke in French to the audience in the arena.

– Guys, we’re in Paris, I can finally speak French! – said the 32-year-old fighter, owner of a record with ten wins and only one loss – this in the last fight, when he lost to Francis Ngannou in the title unification fight. Tuivasa is on a five-game winning streak in recent fights.

For the UFC Paris co-main event, Italian Marvin Vettori decided to play a prank to provoke former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. When the Aussie approached to face him, Vettori reached out to greet him, but took it away when Whittaker extended his hand and still made a “no” sign with his finger. The Italian still went up, provoking a lot of the rival, who remained calm and laughed at the situation.

Frenchman Benoit St. Denis wowed the crowd as he entered the stage. Then, in the match with Brazilian Gabriel “Fly” Miranda, tension was in the air, but the two showed respect.

At the official weigh-in that took place in the morning in Paris – still early in the morning in Brazil -, all 24 fighters scheduled for the card passed the scale without any problems. In the heavyweight (up to 120.7kg) duel that will close the night in the French capital, Tai Tuivasa was on the edge of the division. His opponent Ciryl Gane, a local athlete and former interim champion of the category, arrives much lighter than his rival. He hit 112kg, that is, almost 9kg less than Tuivasa.

The only Brazilian member on the European card, lightweight (up to 70.8kg) Gabriel “Fly” Miranda was 300g under the limit. He will face Frenchman Benoit St. Denis, who used the pound of tolerance to drop to 70.8kg.

Check out the weights of all UFC Paris athletes:

MAIN CARD:

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Cyril Gane (112kg) vs Tai Tuivasa (120.7kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Robert Whittaker (84.4kg) x Marvin Vettori (84.4kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Alessio di Chirico (84.4kg) x Roman Kopylov (84.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): John Makdessi (70.1kg) x Nasrat Haqparast (70.3kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): William Gomis (66.2kg) vs Jarno Errens (66.2kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Charles Jourdain (66kg) vs Nathaniel Wood (66.2kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Abusupiyan Magomedov (84.4kg) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (84.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Fares Ziam (70.8kg) x Michal Figlak (70.8kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Nassourdine Imavov (84.4kg) vs Joaquin Buckley (84.4kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Benoit St. Denis (70.8kg) vs Gabriel Miranda (70.5kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Khalid Taha (61.2kg) vs Cristian Quiñonez (61.7kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Stephanie Egger (65.8kg) vs Ailin Perez (65.5kg)

* All fighters were entitled to a tolerance of one pound (0.455 kg) in their weights, as no fight on the card is valid for a belt.