‘Um Lugar Far Far From Here’ opens in cinema in Juazeiro; check the schedule – Badalo

The new cinema schedule in Juazeiro do Norte, which runs until next Wednesday (7), brings three novelties, with emphasis on the premiere of A Place Far Away From Here, film adapted from the book of the same name written by Delia Owens. In addition to it, they also debut the national Predestined: Arigó and the Spirit of Dr. Fritz and the animation Pinocchio – the wooden boy. There are also films that are still showing. Check out the full schedule below.

A Place Far Away From Here

Literary adaptations are always a separate case in cinema. Some are great, others not so much. others become hateful. Finally, we come to another one, this time inspired by a bestseller that has sold more than 10 million copies and which tells the story of Kya Clark, who was abandoned and survived alone living in the swamps of North Carolina. This even generated rumors about her, who haunted people, but not two young people, whom she meets and starts to have a different life. Until one of them is found dead, and now she’s the prime suspect. To check the resolution of this mystery, there are three sessions: two dubbed (3:00 pm and 5:40 pm) and one subtitled (8:20 pm).

Predestined: Arigó and the Spirit of Dr. Fritz

Based on a true story, the film tells the story of José Arigó, who cured several people through spiritual surgeries through the spirit of Dr. Fritz, a German doctor who died during World War I. There are four sessions for the film in the schedule: 3:30 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:40 pm and 8:40 pm.

Pinocchio – the wooden boy

In this new retelling, Pinocchio receives Geppetto’s blessing and sets out to see the world. He discovers that he is a great acrobat and joins a traveling circus, where he meets and falls in love with Bella. But he will discover that the circus is a front for crimes. The film can be seen in three dubbed sessions: 1:30 pm, 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

No! Do not look!

This is the new film by Jordan Peele, who also directed the acclaimed Run! (2017) and We (2019). In this new production that mixes elements of horror with science fiction again, Peele returns to work with Óscar Daniel Kaluuya, who starred in Run!, now following residents of a small town in rural California after witnessing bizarre and extraterrestrial events. There are two dubbed sessions for the film: 18:20 and 21:00.

After – After the Promise

In this continuation of After – After the Mismatch (2021), follows the saga of Tessa and Hardin, a couple with a very peculiar trajectory, developed in the previous books and films. In this new feature, Tessa, now more mature, is prone to make a decision about the relationship, given Hardin’s episodes of emotional breakdown that interfere with their daily lives, especially now after discovering the truth about her biological father. To check it out, there is a dubbed session on the schedule at 9:10 pm.

Bullet train

Brad Pitt has been reducing his film roles in recent years and focusing more on producing than acting. His last film as a protagonist had been Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019), but now the actor has returned with an action-comedy movie that entertains and takes your breath away at the same time. In Bullet train, Pitt is an unlucky assassin who just wants to do his job right and stay out of trouble when he’s recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) for a seemingly simple job: finding a suitcase on a bullet train in Japan and getting off the train with it. The problem, which he didn’t know, is that he will have a lot of competition to get the briefcase.

The film still has a great cast, such as Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, among other cameos. There is only one session for the film, dubbed, at 8 pm.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

This is the second film in the franchise. Dragon Ball Superwhich comes four years after the release of the first (Dragon Ball Super: Broly). Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero follows the events of the first film, in which the Red Ribbon army was destroyed by Son Goku. Now, some individuals have released the ultimate androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They end up attacking Piccolo and Gohan, and to find out the reason behind all this, only checking the dubbed session available, at 16 pm.

A nostalgic bonus: Wendell Bezerra returns to voice Goku, in addition to other classic voice actors who return as well, such as Luiz Antônio Lobue as Piccolo and Vagner Fagundes as Gohan.

Minions 2: The Origin of Gru

After the release of My favorite evil, in 2010, the Minions became a fever. The success was so great that a franchise was born there that already has two sequels, in addition to the first film of the minions in 2015 and a short film released in 2018 called Yellow is the new black (alluding to the series Orange is the new black).

Now the adventure of the yellow multicellular beings, who only want a villain to call their own, will take place in the 1970s, showing more of the childhood of Gru, the evil favorite of the Minions, who will go on an adventure to save the little villain after an interview. from “job” to being super-villain doesn’t turn out as expected. In the schedule, there are three dubbed sessions for the film, at 2:20 pm, 4:30 pm and 6:40 pm.