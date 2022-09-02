Understand why Palmeiras want to avoid Real Madrid and Barcelona in a future sale of Endrick | palm trees

The issue is tax. The Spanish Revenue charges a fee of 15% on top of the gross value of transfers from Brazilian teams. The country is the only one that charges this amount, and this practice has been going on for a few years.

1 of 2 Endrick in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras Endrick in training for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

Thus, if Real or Barça offer, for example, 50 million euros (R$ 259.6 million) for Endrick, 7.5 million euros (R$ 39 million) would go to the Spanish Revenue.

Still in this scenario, it would be more advantageous for the club to accept a lower offer, of 45 million euros (R$ 233.6 million), from teams in other markets, such as France or England.

Palmeiras to this day lives with a tax problem due to Mina’s negotiation with Barcelona, ​​in early 2018.

Endrick’s best moments in the second game of the U-20 2022 semi-final

Verdão received 10 million euros at the time, and the Spanish Revenue charges 1.5 million euros in court for this transfer.

There is an action in progress to try to avoid charging this amount, but the Court has already determined to block the amount, which can happen if a Palmeirense is traded with a Spanish team.

The 16-year-old striker signed his first professional contract in July, valid until June 2025 and with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 311.4 million).

Although Endrick is often cited as a target for Europe’s top teams, Palmeiras have yet to receive proposals.

A sale can even be arranged before he turns 18, but the player is only allowed to leave Brazil when he becomes of legal age.

Amidst all the anticipation for a good performance at the base, Endrick is still waiting for a chance in the professional team. He has been training under the command of Abel Ferreira, but comes down to play in the under-20 team.

