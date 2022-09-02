Understand why September 1st is important for fans of the saga

Harry Potter rose again on social networks this Thursday, 1st of september. The date is a special day for fans of the book and film series, who put the saga’s name among the most talked about topics on twitter.

The celebration takes place because, in the fictional universe, the beginning of the month of September marks the day on which the characters embark on the Hogwarts Expressthat is, on the train that takes students to the famous school of magic and witchcraft.

Every year, students go to King’s Cross Stationin Londonand cross a wall between platforms 9 and 10, to reach the platform 9 and 3/4from where the train leaves towards the school.

Several important moments in history take place on the date that begins the school year at Hogwarts. In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stoneis when the main trio Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) is known.

Already in The Chamber of SecretsHarry and Ron are unable to board the Hogwarts Express and must steal Lord Weasley’s flying car (Mark Williams). The duo ends up being seen by muggles – the non-wizards – and are almost expelled from school.

In addition, the last scene of the saga also takes place on September 1st. in the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowsthe characters gather on platform 9 and 3/4 to take their children on the Hogwarts Express.

Fan backlash

On social media, fans celebrated the commemorative date and took the opportunity to remember special moments involving the saga. Some even joked about not having received the famous "letter from Hogwarts".






