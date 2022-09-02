Vampeta puts ex in charge of paying for daughters’ school; understand

The defense of Vampeta, who had his accounts blocked by the court due to a debt with the school where his daughters studied, claimed that the former player “has no direct responsibility” for the payment of the monthly fees due to the school, located in Santana do Parnaiba (SP).

In a note released after becoming aware of the report by the UOLthe lawyer for the former midfielder, Carolina Guimarães da Cruz, stated that “her responsibility is strictly fulfilled on a monthly basis and is restricted to the monthly payment of alimony, which includes the amount to be transferred to her daughters’ school”.

“Therefore, any balance owed to the college is the exclusive responsibility of the mother of her daughters – who is responsible for the administration of the pension – and who, in turn, did not fulfill the obligation to pass on the amount paid by the former athlete”, continued the defense of Vampeta, who stressed that the five-time champion “never stopped bearing his emotional and financial responsibility towards his children.”

Finally, the lawyer stated that she is already taking “legal measures” and techniques to prove her thesis, “and it is certain that, soon, Vampeta will be excluded from the passive pole of said demand.”

understand the case

Image: Playback/Instagram

Vampeta, who had notable stints with Corinthians and the Brazilian national team, owes about R$294,000 to Escola Castanheiras, according to the lawsuit filed by the college in 2015.

Vampeta and Roberta Soares, his ex-wife, were ordered to pay the debt and the case has already become final – that is, they can no longer appeal.

The two can only question the calculation of the updating of values, which includes interest, fine, monetary correction and the fees of the college’s lawyers.

According to Vampeta, his ex-wife was the only person responsible for the payments. “She was financially responsible for the payment”, declared the defense to the Justice. “The fact that he is the father of the ‘students’ does not automatically give him joint and several liability for the debt entered into exclusively by the mother.”

Judge Renata Bittencourt Couto da Costa did not accept the argument and said in the decision that, by law, “the parents are jointly obliged to satisfy certain family obligations”, even if they have not signed the contract. “The obligation relating to the maintenance of children in regular education is undoubtedly of both parents, which is evidenced by the Statute of Children and Adolescents.”

The same judge also determined the blocking of the values ​​​​in their accounts, a decision that also affected Vampeta’s ex-wife.