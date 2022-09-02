Vasco and 777 sign contract, and American group officially takes control of football | vasco

Vasco and 777 Partners concluded, this Friday, the sale of 70% of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol for R$ 700 million. The American company is now officially in control of Vasco football.

The signing of the contracts took place early this Friday night, at a law firm in Rio de Janeiro. With the conclusion of the negotiation, which lasted about eight months, the American group transferred R$ 120 million to Vasco’s SAF account. Part of this money will be used to pay salaries for that month.

Executives from 777 and Jorge Salgado

President Jorge Salgado, 1st Vice President General Carlos Roberto Osório and 2nd Vice President General Roberto Duque Estrada, in addition to Legal Vice President José Cândido Bulhões and Finance Vice President Adriano Mendes, participated in the conclusion of the operation. For 777 Partners, were Don Dransfield, CEO of 777 Football Group, Nicolás Maya, operations manager, and Luiz Mello, CEO of Vasco da Gama SAF. Vasco was represented in the transaction by KPMG and BMA Advogados, and 777 by Campos Mello Advogados.

777 Partners now owns 70% of SAF do Vasco. The club kept 30% of the company.

In addition to the BRL 120 million transferred this Friday, the American group had already advanced BRL 70 million in March, thus completing the BRL 190 million planned for 2022. The rest of the money (BRL 510 million) will be invested until 2026 The company also committed to assume the club’s debt of R$700 million.

On his Twitter account, Jorge Salgado celebrated the conclusion of the negotiation.

– We signed all the contracts, transferred the share control of SAF and 777 made the first payment, which is already in Vasco SAF’s cash. The moment is of disruption with the past. Reaffirming the pioneering spirit of our club, we carried out the largest transaction in the history of Brazilian football, placing Vasco’s football in a fully professional environment. We have equated the dramatic issue of indebtedness and football will have the investment capacity to reposition our team as the protagonist of Brazilian and South American football – posted the president.

In February, Vasco and 777 signed a non-binding agreement in Miami for the sale of 70% of the club’s football. Since then, the deal has twice been voted on by club directors and members. Final approval took place on Aug.with the endorsement of 79.4% of the partners who participated in the General Meeting.

In recent weeks, the two parties worked out the final details of the agreement. As of this Friday, 777 Partners controls Vasco’s football. The strong man in the day-to-day operation of matters related to the field will be Paulo Bracks, director with stints in Internacional and América-MG.

Vasco and 777 Partners sign a definitive agreement

The company’s CEO will be Luiz Mello, who held the same position at the club. THE appointment of the executive to the SAF caused discomfort in several vice-presidents of Vasco, who saw a conflict of interest on the part of Mello. O 777 founding partner Josh Wander told ge that he doesn’t see any problem with choosing of the professional.

So far, in addition to Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello, 777 Partners has agreed to hire Lúcio Barbosa to be the CFO of SAF do Vasco. 777 has five seats out of seven on the Board of Directors and two seats out of three on the Supervisory Board.

Vasco joins Genoa (Italy), Standard Liège (Belgium) and Red Star (France) in the cartel of clubs that belong to 777, which also has a minority stake in Sevilla, Spain.

