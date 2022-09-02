Video captures Felipão’s reaction to learning of Renato’s return to Grêmio

Credit: Photo: Reproduction/SporTV

Straight from the tribunes of the Arena da Baixada following the semifinal of the Brasileirão U-20 between Athletico and Palmeiras, during the night of this Thursday, the coach of the professional of the Hurricane, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Felipão, was caught by the transmission cameras of SporTV discovering by cell phone the news of Renato Portaluppi’s return to Grêmio.

The images below show Felipão showing his cell phone and speaking Renato’s name to other people who were nearby at the stadium:

Renato already speaks as Grêmio coach

Through Grêmio’s official social networks, Renato left a message for the fans and has already spoken as the club’s new coach. He, who arrives on Monday to restart work, has already guaranteed that access to Serie A will happen:

“Hello tricolor people! How are you? First of all, to say that I am very happy with my return. To thank President Romildo Bolzan Jr, with whom I had a very good conversation today. Our objective is to return to the first division. This is the biggest challenge and the challenge starts tomorrow against Vila Nova. We need this victory. I invite the fans to attend the Arena and encourage our players. I’ll be playing the game here in Rio de Janeiro and on Monday I’ll be with you. Since we want to return, and we will return to the first division, your support is essential. Big hug“, says Renato in a video released by the club.

In addition to Roger Machado, directors Denis Abrahão and Sergio Vazques were also dismissed from Grêmio. Against Vila Nova, tomorrow, at the Arena, 21:30, the coach will be the base professional Cesar Lopes.