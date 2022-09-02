Video Reveals the Visual Effects of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Playback / Internet

Being Marvel Studios’ flagship release of 2022 so far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a great new video about its visual effects.

The video was shared by Industrial Light & Magic, one of Hollywood’s leading special effects houses, which worked extensively on Sam Raimi’s film.

Given the release of the video, it’s theorized that Disney may invest in a campaign for the 2023 Oscars, hoping to celebrate the visual effects work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi has returned to theaters to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that follows wizard Stephen Strange on a dark adventure where he must face the wrath of the evil Scarlet Witch, determined to capture young America Chavez to drain her power.

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and several other cameos from other heroes of the multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in the Disney+ catalogue, and a sequel has yet to be announced.

