Villain in ‘Aquaman’ says acting in the production is ‘clown work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIinterpreter of the villain Arraia Negra in Aquaman (2018), classified acting in the production of DC Comics as “clown work”. The winner of Emmy made the comparison in an interview with Vulture.

The actor explained that it is necessary to work on “two fronts” to stay active. After acting in films like Aquamanhe chooses to work in productions considered more serious.

“Everything should be about seeking the truth. Sometimes you need to know what kind of movie or genre you’re in. Something like Aquaman it’s clown work. Aquaman is not The Chicago 7. You have to get over yourself,” he said. Abdul-Mateen.

“To survive (as an actor) and do it well, you have to play this game and be astute about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to see something Chekhovian or August Wilson (1945-2005) in Aquamanbut I did,’” he added.

The artist is confirmed to return as Black Manta in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard Patrick Wilson, Dolph Ludgren, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park and Ben Affleck also return to production.

Originally slated to hit theaters in March 2023, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It was postponed to December 25 of the same year.

Abdul-Mateenwho balances his career between work in comic book adaptations and dramatic productions, is known for the series watchmen (2019) from HBO, winner of the Emmy Awards for best miniseries and best supporting actor for him; and the movies The Chicago 7 (2020), Matrix: Resurrections (2021) and The Legend of Candyman (2021).