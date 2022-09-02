Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, poses in a photo with the fighter Charles do Bronx | Corinthians

Charles do Bronx, Brazilian fighter champion and record holder for the UFC, visited the Corinthians training center this Thursday, the date of the club’s 112th anniversary.
The 32-year-old from São Paulo recorded the moments on his social network. From the Bronx he took a picture with Cássio, “the best”, with president Duilio Monteiro Alves and even made the pose of the face before the fights with coach Vítor Pereira.
Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, poses in a photo with the fighter Charles do Bronx – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The fighter also left a message on Corinthians’ social networks. The club will have a special party at the Neo Química Arena tonight to celebrate the anniversary.
– Today we complete 112 years of a lot of history and tradition. Greater pride for me to be able to carry this Corinthians flag on my chest. May 112 more come to make more and more history,” said Charles.
Charles do Bronx, UFC fighter, and goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
With a streak of 11 straight wins, ten of them by submission or knockout, Charles do Bronx is the last lightweight champion, having lost his belt after not making weight in a controversial way before his last fight, against Justin Gaethje, at UFC 274, held in May this year.
The record holder for submissions and performance bonuses in UFC history, the 32-year-old Do Bronx has a record of 33 wins and eight losses in his career.
The next fight, which is worth the vacant lightweight belt, will be against Russian Islam Malkhachev at UFC 280, which takes place on October 22, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction
