West Praises Mikhail Gorbachev, Russians Divided

Love and hate, admiration and anger. Mikhail Gorbachev — or “Gorbi,” a nickname given by Russians since the 1980s — has managed to draw antagonistic feelings among those who have seen a superpower splinter into 15 independent republics, thanks to the measures he took. With perestroika (“restructuring”, in Russian) and glasnost (“transparency”), the former leader of the Soviet Union (USSR) promoted an economic opening and paved the way for freedom of expression. Dead at 91 after a long illness, Gorbi continues to receive tributes from Western heads of state and government, while many Russians treat his legacy with indifference. He will be buried on Saturday next to his wife, Raisa, at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that “Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who played an influential role in world history”. “He led this country through a period of radical change, as well as large-scale challenges facing foreign policy, the economy and society. He felt reform was necessary and strove to find his own solutions to burning issues,” he said. he. Gorbachev never commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but his foundation asked Putin “to put an end to hostilities and immediately start peace negotiations”.

The White House released a statement calling Gorbachev “a man of remarkable vision.” “As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Ronald Reagan to reduce both countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people around the world who prayed for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced the democratic reforms,” ​​he said. According to the US government, Gorbachev believed in glasnost and perestroika not as mere slogans, but as a path for the people of the Soviet Union after many years of isolation and deprivation. President Joe Biden called Gorbi an “outstanding leader”.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, Gorbachev was “a man of peace”. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi praised the fact that the former Soviet leader has always been against an “imperialist vision of Russia”. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Gorbachev “has shown by example how a single statesman can change the world for the better”. “(He) He also changed my life in fundamental ways. I will never forget him,” said Merkel, who spent her childhood in East Germany. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, thanked the late Soviet leader for his “decisive contribution to German unity” and recalled his “courage for democratic opening and building bridges between East and West.”

In an interview with the Courier, Lilia Shevtsova, head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow), admitted that Gorbachev has “different symbolisms for various ‘Russia'”. “For democratic Russia, he means the attempt from above to make the Soviet system humane and the liberalization of society. His time was the era of hope for democracy. For nationalist and imperialist Russia, he represents the disaster and weakening of Great Power. Gorbachev will be a divisive force for Russia until it reaches a consensus on its fate. For the moment, he is Russia’s anti-hero.”

Professor of history and specialist in the Soviet Union at the London School of Economics (LSE), Russian Vladislav Zubok reminded the Courier that, for his compatriots, Gorbachev had and will have two faces. “One that opened the Russians to freedom and the world. Another that opened wide the door to collapse, chaos, sudden misery and uncertainty. In Rome there was the god Janus. Gorbachev will be ‘portrayed’ as that god,” he said. he.

According to Zubok, the glasnost espoused by Gorbachev allowed the Soviets to speak up, express their displeasure, and lose their fear. “For the small republics of the USSR, this meant an opportunity to form nationalist movements and demand rights, until the secession from the Soviet Union. In turn, perestroika promised more food on the table, but food began to disappear altogether. “, commented.

Famine led the Russians to distance themselves from Gorbachev and support Boris Yeltsin. As a result, Zubok pointed out, two leaders stood out in Moscow: one old and one new, Gorbachev and Yeltsin. “The new one saw a chance to get rid of Gorbachev. In the process, the USSR was dynamited from its core, Moscow,” he noted.

Gunther Rudzit — professor of international relations at ESPM — admitted that Russians will always complain about Gorbachev for the fall of national power. “Putin even said that the biggest geopolitical mistake was the end of the Soviet Union. However, the big problem is that the USSR was not in a position to try to compete militarily with the US. financial support to partners and revolutionary groups around the world was unsustainable. In addition, the economy would not survive, given the idiosyncrasies of the system itself.”

“Mikhail Gorbachev is the only contemporary leader of our times who has managed to change his own country and the new world order. He ended not just communism but the Cold War. He freed Central and Eastern Europe, and gave the Germans the chance to unite. His actions were decisive for the end of the Iron Curtain, and the West was not ready for that. The West is still trying to resolve the consequences of Gorbachev’s actions. He will also be remembered for rejecting the nuclear threat as the Soviet Union’s survival mechanism. That legacy is under threat.”

Lilia Shevtsova, head of the Russian Domestic Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (in Moscow)

“Gorbachev’s most decisive action was to do nothing, when Eastern Europe realized that Soviet tanks would not start moving against peaceful ‘revolutions’. This is in stark contrast to Vladimir Putin in 2014 and now, with regard to Ukraine. Russia’s president seeks to undo what the last Soviet leader had done.”

Vladislav Zubok, professor of international history and expert on the Soviet Union at the London School of Economics (LSE)





“I was his biographer”

By William Taubman





Biography of Mikhail Gorbachev

(photo: William Taubman)





“I never asked Mikhail Gorbachev’s permission to write his biography. Instead, I advised him that I would write the book and requested his cooperation. I was Gorbachev’s biographer. In the course of many interviews with Gorbachev, I saw an affectionate, informal, natural and with a wonderful sense of humor. He didn’t ask in advance the questions I would ask. Nor did he insist that his own interpreter be present at the interviews, since I (and my wife, who taught Russian) spoke his language. Gorbachev eight times and I met with him at seminars and other events on seven other occasions.

Gorbachev is a symbol both of the high idealism that led him to try to democratize the Soviet Union and turn the Cold War into a new era, and of the failure of that epic effort. His main legacies were to inspire others to better seek their country and the world, and to alert them that it is immensely difficult to bring about such far-reaching changes.

Had it not been for Gorbachev, the Iron Curtain would never have come down. Had it not been for him, the Cold War would not have ended, as his peace partners such as Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, François Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl would not have a Soviet ally willing to end the confrontation.

By opening the Soviet Union to free speech, and by creating the country’s first free elections and first genuine parliament, Gorbachev destroyed Soviet totalitarianism, but he also paved the way for hard-line communists and radical democrats to force him out of office. .”

Author of Gorbachev—His life and times, professor of political science at Amherst College (Massachusetts), and 2004 Pulitzer Prize winner. Testimony to the Mail, via email



