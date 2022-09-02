What are the differences between Google TV and Android TV?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Devices that turn a TV into a smart device are increasingly on the market. Names like Google TV and Android TV became popular to the point of integrating a good part of the houses around the world. With the advancement of internet connection and the expansion of subscription services, digital TV gave way to the smart device.

Therefore, viewers no longer need to decentralize the consumption of movies, series, documentaries and music. All content is available in one place. However, smart TVs are not available to everyone. The high price of some devices can be an impediment for some families to purchase a certain device.

On the other hand, the market for devices that integrate internet connection for the smart TV is also growing. So, Google TV and Android TV stand out as operating models among viewers. However, both models are developed by the same company. So, why keep two different products? There are some differences between the two devices. Check out!

What is Android TV?

As the name suggests, the Android TV is part of the development of televisions with support for the Android operating system. The same system, therefore, smartphones and tablets. Inside the TV, you can access the Google Play store and check out the apps.

Most streaming services are available on Android TV. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Disney+ and HBO Max can be found for download. Thus, it facilitates the consumption of movies and series for the user. In addition, the device also has games and music and news applications.



Other interesting subjects

What is Google TV?

In short, Google TV is a more up-to-date and latest version of Android TV. Thus, the company has updated the device’s interface and accessibility. It can be accessed, for example, on mobile devices and even on Chromecast.

Like Android TV, most streaming, gaming and music apps are available for Google TV. On the other hand, Apple TV+, Discovery+ and Star+ are new platforms that are not left out as in other operating systems for smart TV.

Google TV still offers an extensive list of smart opportunities to users. With synchronization by smartphone, you can manage your tools and generate a personalized list of contents. The device even integrates the contents into IMDb. Finally, the platform also allows the use of other Google features, such as Google Photos, Google Drive, Google Assistant and Google Nest.

Did you like the article? See other news you might like to read here:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.