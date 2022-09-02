What streaming apps does Google TV support?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

O Google TV emerged as a platform that seeks to simplify the way users consume series and movies. Available for Android, iOS, smart TVs and other devices, the interface of Google can be used, including, in smartphones and tablets.

The service replaced the old one Google Play Movies, streaming version for renting movies and series. Now, Google TV adds many functions for viewers, with organized content and smart solutions for user recommendation.

On the other hand, Google TV offers the opportunity to centralize the consumption of movies and series. Thus, users can have multiple streaming services in one place. Finally, check out which platforms are available.

in total, seven streaming services are included with Google TV. At the moment, popular names like Netflix and Star+ are still out here in Brazil. Thus, there are no targeted recommendations regarding services. Check out what’s available on Google TV.

How to access streams through Google TV?



Well, after downloading Google TV on Android or iOS, follow the step-by-step guide to access the available streams.

When accessing for the first time, the user will find a list of compatible streams; Then select which platforms you subscribe to; Finally, the application will show recommendations of titles available in each of them.

If you have already accessed the app on another occasion, follow the other tutorial:

Open the application; Then click on the profile picture; Select “Manage Services”; Ready! Select which platforms you subscribe to.

Finally, when you are interested in some production on Google TV, just select the option “Watch Now”. Then the chosen service will open in your smartphone.

