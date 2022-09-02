What the photo of documents found by the FBI in Trump’s mansion reveals

Apparently classified files photographed at Mar-a-Lago.

This is the image released by the Ministry of Justice of some of the documents found in Mar-a-Lago

The agents were dressed in plainclothes, carried no weapons and carried a court order, elements that were supposed to signify a discreet operation. However, it wasn’t.

The search carried out by the FBI on August 8 in Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida (USA) residence, opened not only a political battle – in which the former president presents himself as a victim of persecution -, but also exposed a legal case of important dimensions.

During the search in Mar-a-Lago, federal agents collected more than 20 boxes that included more than a hundred documents marked with varying degrees of classification: from confidential to top-secret.

Most of these documents were found in the warehouse and others were in Trump’s office.

