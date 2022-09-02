what to expect from the Apple event – ​​Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Not long until the next one Apple event. Scheduled for September 7, 2022, the conference is expected to mark the debut of iPhone 14of iPhone 14 Pro It’s from Apple Watch Series 8, among other products. Check out, below, what to expect from the iPhone manufacturer’s press conference scheduled for next Wednesday, at 14:00 (Brasilia time).

Apple will have an event on September 7; press conference should mark the debut of the iPhone 14 (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September. The tradition, therefore, would not be broken in 2022: the expectation is that the successors of the iPhone 13 will be revealed at the event. But what should come new in cell phones?

To begin, iPhone 13 Mini is not expected to get a successor. Instead, the company tends to launch the iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, which would have a 6.7-inch screen. The conventional edition would keep the 6.1-inch panel of the current generation.

Another bet revolves around the technical sheet. Larger and traditional screen models are expected to keep the Apple A15 processor, the same as the iPhone 13. Mobile RAM memory will increase from 4GB to 6GBaccording to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The other expected improvements revolve around the front camera with autofocus. The lens aperture should also go up to f/1.9, which would help with taking selfies at night. Additionally, base storage would continue at 128GB.

iPhone 13 Mini should not get a successor in 2022 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

iPhone 14 Pro: goodbye, notch!

But these won’t be the only cell phones of the day. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the stars of the event, thanks to the expected change in visuals. After all, both models are priced at leave the notch adopted in the iPhone X aside to implement a pill-shaped hole in the center of the display.

This means that, if the change is confirmed, the cell phone screen will have a greater use. In addition, Apple intends to bring privacy indicators into the clipping. The approach is similar to MacBooks to let you know when the webcam is on.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, with always-on display, a feature already known among Android phone owners. The models’ cameras tend to jump from 12 megapixels to 48 megapixels. Cell phones, however, would be the only ones to receive the brand’s new processor.

iPhone 14 Pro should have pill-shaped cutout (Image: Playback/9to5Mac)

Apple Watch: Pro model and SE update

The Apple Watch should gain special attention this year. This is because the watch will possibly have a sensor to measure body temperature to inform if the wearer has a fever. But expectations are focused on a new variant aimed at those who practice extreme sports.

It’s about possible Apple Watch Pro. The watch is expected to be presented with a larger screen and stronger body made of titanium. Another expectation revolves around a new design that “will be an evolution of the current rectangular shape”, as pointed out by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Another advance of the Pro model would be the battery. The journalist also pointed out that Apple is preparing a new energy saving mode, the details of which have not yet been revealed. However, the clock is expected to spend more than a day unplugged – let’s pray!

O Apple Watch SE also tends to be updated this year.

Apple may launch a tougher model of the Apple Watch (Image: Reproduction / Apple)

AirPods? What else?

Despite being an event focused on cell phones and watches, this does not mean that other products will not be presented on the day. And there are some bets for the launch of a new generation of AirPods Pro. After all, the AirPods got their third edition last year, while the fuller model hasn’t been updated in a few years.

Other products may be updated. It is the case of iPad 9th generation, which was launched with Apple A13 Bionic in September last year. The AirPods Max is another candidate to win a new generation.

Invitation to Apple’s September 7, 2022 event (Image: Playback)

Products will be announced on September 7

Apple made its next event official last week. Scheduled for September 7, at 2 pm, the invitation only features images of the space and the phrase “Far out”. The press conference will take place at Apple Park.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t keep up with the news. On the day of the event, Apple will stream the presentation both on its website and on YouTube. O technoblog will also carry out full coverage of all products that will be presented next Wednesday!

And you, what do you expect from the Apple event? Share your expectations there at Tecnoblog Community!