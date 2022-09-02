WhatsApp intends to create chat that allows one-sided conversations

WABetaInfo recently published information that will excite many people who use the app. Seeking to ensure the best possible performance as a messaging tool, WhatsApp developers are creating a personal chat. This solution was based on public opinion, dissatisfied with the lack of a tab to save private matters.

The end of the era of lone groups

A habit ended up becoming common among users of the Whatsapp: Create groups with just one person to use the chat as a calendar or notebook. In this case, each one establishes the mechanism he wants, inviting some contact and then excluding it, so that he is left alone. There are those who have already created countless solitary conversations, making the app a true notebook.

All in one place

Despite taking up storage, the platform is still an excellent resource for storing relevant information. In addition to messages, tasks, links and studies are among the contents kept in the chat. A creative way to make everything accessible, eliminating the need to consult external drives and look in several folders for certain texts.

The most awaited confirmation

Probably no one imagined that the goal group I was going to accept this modification amidst a lot of urgent updates. It is not yet known when the function will be available, but the tests have been released. The ”conversation alone”, for now, has only one chat, which can be fixed or work like any message.



In a few months no person will have to worry about creating numerous groups to separate tasks, or at least not so many. At least one chat will have the role of serving as a conversation with yourself.

Experiences in the beta version of the app are positive, indicating that the feature will be made official soon.