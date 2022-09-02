WhatsApp stops working on old iPhones; see which models

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support iOS 10 and iOS 11 soon. Users with older iPhones may lose the ability to use Meta’s messaging app.

The process should take place from October 24th and it will only be possible to work around the incompatibility if the user updates their phone, which is impossible for those who have old Apple models, such as the iPhone 5 (2012) and the iPhone 5c (2013).

With this type of change, WhatsApp ends up gaining space to implement new functions in the application. It is still not possible to know if the social network will stop working on these devices, but it is very likely that it will.

Users of older models should be notified soon.

Image: Shutterstock

One of the most requested features by WhatsApp users seems to be about to become a reality: the possibility of having a chat with yourself.

WhatsApp is working on an update, which will include several improvements to the messaging app. After announcing the development of an updated version of multi-device, the company is now developing a way to allow its users to have chats with themselves in the future.

The update is under development and will allow you to have your own chat, which can be used on devices linked to a WhatsApp account. The functionality should be released in the future, but it’s not yet available even to beta testers.

The absence of a user’s own chat with himself is one of the biggest criticisms made to WhatsApp. This absence causes several users to create groups without any other contact. A user’s own chat allows information and files to be easily passed from one device to another.

