Why Emma Roberts Joined the Spider-Man Universe

Known for her work in Scream 4, American Horror History and Scream Queens, American actress Emma Roberts was recently confirmed in the cast of Madame Web, a spin-off from Spider-Man.

And in a recent promotional interview for her new series, the actress reveals her reasons for accepting the role. Check it out below!

She-Hulk | Did you understand this reference from the new episode?

Reproduction: Correio Braziliense

Emma Roberts says her role in Madame Web is unique

The film, which still doesn’t have a plot revealed, has little information available so far, apart from, of course, the fact that Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will be starring.

And even though she is confirmed in the cast, her character and plot are also kept under wraps, but speaking to ET Online, Emma Roberts hints that the unique cast and story are her reasons for joining the film. Not only that, but the actress also confirms that she will be returning to the set soon.

Reproduction: Aceshowbiz

“Actually, I’m in Los Angeles. [Califónia, Estados Unidos] now, but I’ll be back to shoot some more scenes soon, so we’ll see. I have to say, I was very excited to join the cast because I love Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. It’s a unique cast and story, so I’m really happy, it’s been a pleasure working with everyone.”

Madame Web, a Spider-Man spinoff movie, has a confirmed release date for July 7, 2023.

Emma Roberts’ new project lets you connect with characters

Despite not revealing details about Madame Web, Emma Roberts spoke in the interview about Tell Me Lies, a series on which she is an executive producer. In the plot, the character is obsessed with a charming man who turns out to be someone different from what he says he is.

Gaucha enchants with cosplay of Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-up Darling

In revelation, the actress claims that the production starring Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright allows the audience to see themselves, and their friends, when they are in that moment of ‘in love’ with someone. Check it out below.

Reproduction: Hollywood Forever TV

“I think we get to see each other and see our friends. I feel like there’s always, when we’re young, that moment where we’re, ‘Oh my God, I should have focused more on myself instead of that guy,’ or you see a friend and you’re like, ‘Why are you so obsessed with that guy? person? Why don’t you move on?’ I think it’s something most people will relate to.”

Tell Me Lies premieres September 7 on Hulu.

Watch the trailer for Tell Me Lies, new production by Emma Roberts