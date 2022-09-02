With Aquaman 2 postponed, Game of Thrones actress may replace Amber Heard in the film

Old acquaintance of Jason Momoa could be the new interpreter of Mera in Aquaman 2 and in the DCEU.

According to the Geekosite page, the new postponement of Aquaman 2 open the doors to Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen of game of Thronesto be Amber Heard’s replacement in the DC Extended Universe.

Clarke, who played opposite Momoa (Khal Drogo) in the hit series HBO, was pointed out by insiders still in 2020 to be the new Mera of cinemas. And since then, there have been several petitions on the internet asking for Emilia Clarke to take Amber Heard’s place at DC.

Also in 2020, the WB even considered firing Amber from the Aquaman films just as the studio did with Johnny Deppwho fired him from the franchise fantastic beasts. But he ended up dropping the idea after the actor lost a lawsuit against the newspaper. The Sunwho accused Depp of being a bully.

If Emilia Clarke is the new Mera, this wouldn’t be the first change of actors in Aquaman 2. In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Ben Affleck shot scenes like Bruce Wayne/Batman for the feature, replacing Michael Keatonwho was until then the Batman that would appear in the plot.

Keaton’s departure would be linked to new rumors from the DCEU, which will apparently count Affleck as the franchise’s definitive Batman.

Aquaman 2 It opens now on December 25, 2023 in US theaters.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is Aquaman’s second solo film. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU is surrounded by mysteries, but it is already known that the film will have the return of much of the cast of the first feature of the water hero.

Read its synopsis:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

The sequel features the actors’ returns Jason Momoa like Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard like Mera, Patrick Wilson as Master of the Oceans, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Temuera Morrison like Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren like King Nereus, Randall Park like biologist Stephen Shi and Nicole Kidman like Queen Atlanna.

Aquaman 2 will also star Indya Moore (Pose) as the humanoid shark Karshon,, Vincent Regan (300) as Atlan, former king of Atlantis. and Pilou Asbæk (game of Thrones) in an as yet unknown role.

the star Ben Affleck (Batman vs. Super man) will make a cameo in the sequel as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Directed by again by James Wan and scripted once again by the duo David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in US theaters on December 25, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

