With salaries above BRL 10,000, the sector should generate more than 178,000 jobs

Digital and agribusiness are increasingly walking together. The evolution of technologies, new machines and the advancement of the agro sector as a whole meant that the offer of jobs went far beyond work in the field. Today, the growth of the area guarantees salaries above R$ 10 thousand and a great offer of vacancies.

Read more: Agribusiness position pays BRL 12,000 per month and has 5 openings for each available professional

A survey by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in partnership with Senai and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) showed that digital agriculture must generate more than 178 thousand new jobs by next year.

Agribusiness in digital

The relationship between agribusiness and the digital environment seeks to improve productivity, without neglecting sustainability. This union has attracted more professionals who seek training that are able to expand people’s knowledge inside and outside the field.

That is why the sector is increasingly looking for sustainable ways to meet the growing demand for food, for example. Therefore, it creates a race to find qualified professionals for this new market need. An interesting point is that it is not today that technology takes over the field.

The machines are increasingly modern and complete, using software and other systems that increase the precision and quality of services in the fields. This is also why some professions are so in demand. The research carried out by GIZ and its partnerships is called “Emerging Professions in the Digital Age: Opportunities and Challenges in Professional Qualification for a recovery green”.

The data indicate that, at least until 2023, Brazil should create more than 178,000 jobs in areas related to technology in agribusiness. On the other hand, it was seen that few professionals are ready for this search.

Those looking to organize themselves for the market in question should bet on courses in the Agro Digital Manager area. The professional is responsible for implementing projects in the field. Many courses are already emerging to encourage training. One of them is the free course by Exame.