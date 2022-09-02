With the window closed, Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United in 2022

Now it’s official. Even without commenting on his future, we can say that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United for at least the remainder of 2022.

That’s because, on the night of this Thursday (1st), the transfer window of the main European leagues closed and the teams will not be able to sign any more players (unless the athlete does not have a contract with any club).

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

In this way, Cristiano Ronaldo has an extremely unlikely departure from Manchester United, as only four countries with teams in the Champions League – competition that made him want to leave the Red Devils – will have open windows: the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Israel and Belgium.

It is difficult to imagine that CR7 will transfer to Viktoria Plzen, Shakhtar Donetsk (especially due to the war in Ukraine), Maccabi Haifa or Club Brugge, after being speculated between PSG, Napoli and Chelsea.

Thus, Manchester United will have the Portuguese, who played this Thursday (1st), against Leicester, for the rest of the year 2022. In January of next year, the European window for signings opens again and Cristiano can try again for a transfer. But that’s scenes from the next chapters.